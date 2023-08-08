Sign up to never miss a drop
Thanks to Supreme, Nike's AF1 Has Peaked

Sneakers

Earlier this year, rumors began to circulate of yet another Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker collab. Alas, six months later, here we are presenting the exact collaborative "Baroque Brown" AF1 that was rumored to be landing. Crazy, really.

The forthcoming AF1 follows much the same formula as the iterations past: the classic Nike silhouette marked by the streetwear giant's tiny Box Logo on the heel. And that's about it.

Honestly, these are up there with some of our favorite collaborative AF1s to-date. Sure, they're a simple logo jobby (Supreme has literally just added its motif to an AF1), but the brown colorway is making moves.

Hopes were that if Supreme heads were lucky the shoes would also come with a set of Sup-branded laces as seen on the monochrome pack released in 2020. Yet this was clearly not meant to be.

AMBUSH, Tiffany, Jacquemus, and now Supreme? The Force is indeed still with us in 2023. Last year, the icon saw plenty of drops in honor of its 40th anniversary (Drake's Love You Forevers, Bille Eillish's collab, the coveted Louis Vuitton collection, etc.)

Nike just isn't done celebrating. At the same time, it doesn't matter how many times they restock the classic schemes or let luxury houses take a spin at the model — the Force 1 is just a perennial icon that will never go out of style.

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

This article was first published on February 24 and then updated on August 8.

