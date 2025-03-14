Over 30 Years Later, a Super-Classic Air Max Sneaker Takes Flight Again

Nike's Air Max 180 sneaker is iconic for a few reasons. One, it's the first-ever Nike shoe to feature 180-degree views of the brand's Air technology. Plus, as a proud pair owner, I can say that the sneaker is quite comfortable and offers a pretty secure fit.

Nike's Air Max 180 sneaker has seen a couple of reissues, some of which included COMME des GARÇONS and AMBUSH overhauls. But the latest revival hits a little different, boasting a design that's super genuine to the 1991 debut pairs. What's more, Nike has brought back some of the 180's very first colorways, like the ultra-classic "Ultramarine" which returned last year.

Nike's Air Max 180 is now dropping in the OG "Bluebird" colorway, marking the iteration's first-ever rerelease since its initial launch.

Expect the familiar arrangement of blue, white, and green hues to unfold atop the model's stylish build, which includes a plush collar, suede overlays, and breezy underlays. Of course, the Air Max's chunked-up sole remains in view, stamped with "180" branding and designed with those unmistakable Air windows — and splashed with the historic color scheme.

Again, Nike's Air Max 180 sneaker officially returned in 2024. But 2025 has really been its year to shine, as evidenced by its collaborations and in-line drops. After appearing in the latest Doernbecher collection, Apron Records took the model for a wonderfully textural spin. In between, Nike has served up good-looking general-release colorways.

The sportswear label is now relaunching one of the model's first colorways after 34 years. In other words, Nike's Air Max 180 sneaker is so back, baby.

Catch the rebirth of the "Bluebird" Air Maxes during the spring.