The New Balance Dad Shoes That Finally Developed Tough Skin

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's about time the New Balance 1000 developed some tough skin.

The Boston brand is dropping new Cordura versions of its classic running shoe, wrapping the model in the same heavy-duty nylon used in workwear and military gear.

Cordura not only makes the New Balance 1000 more durable but also resistant to wear and tear. It's not indestructible, per se, but it can withstand some intense conditions and beatings.

After all, it's packing military-grade strength now.

The New Balance 1000 made a pretty solid comeback in 2024. On top of solid general-release drops, beloved collaborators like Joe Freshgoods and Aimé Leon Dore gave the chunky dad shoe thoughtful spins.

The 1000 era only gets better (and tougher) with the release of these Cordura pairs. Speaking of which, the rugged 1000 sneakers are expected to release during the colder seasons on New Balance's website.

