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New Balance’s Iridescent Eggplant Dad Shoe Is Fit For a Cyborg

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
New Balance
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New Balance’s experimental footprint is expanding rapidly, and its latest archival resurrection proves the brand is uniquely dialed into what makes modern sneakerheads tick. While the brand usually dominates the cultural conversation with its 990-series runners, the New Balance U5030 7MC Eggplant turns toward aggressive, Y2K-era performance design. 

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The silhouette in question looks less like a standard runner and more like a tactical piece of space-age equipment. While the silver colorway already set the stage, the latest Eggplant treatment takes things to a new level of futuristic. 

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Dressed in deep, iridescent purple hues mixed with dark metallic accents, the shoe feels moody, perfectly tapping into the current industry obsession with dark, cyberpunk-inspired color palettes.

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The deep metallic panels shift subtly under different lighting conditions, contrasting sharply with the matte underlays to give the upper an almost fluid, organic motion.

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Underneath the rich jewel tones sits a complex, multi-layered mesh and synthetic upper, heavily reinforced by technical overlays. True to the brand's late-90s and early-2000s tech-runner DNA, the shoe rides on a chunky, highly segmented midsole equipped with chunky ABZORB cushioning inserts for maximalist comfort and a distinct side profile.

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By leaning into deep purples and textured blacks, the silhouette fits seamlessly into the current Gorpcore and avant-garde streetwear landscapes, giving functional lifestyle gear a premium, dark aesthetic.

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