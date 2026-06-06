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New Balance’s Top-Tier Dad Shoe Is Dusty (In a Good Way)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's latest 991v2 sneaker? One word: dusty. But in a good way.

The newest 991v2 Made in U.K. sneaker lands with the usual high-quality construction, including the luxe suede and mesh uppers. But this time, it's all dressed in a faded pink colorway called "Mahogany Rose."

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Altogether, it creates this worn-in look for the popular dad shoe that still feels fresh and quite summery. Basically, it's another 991 banger for the collection.

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2026 continues to be a good year for 991 fans. New Balance has added several stylish sneakers to the series, including those pretty blue "Limgoes" pairs, the suave "Potter's Clay" editions, and even classic grey options.

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Good news regarding the 991v2 "Mahogany Rose" sneakers, though. They're part of a "Dusty Pastels" pack that also includes a "Sea Grass" colorway. So, we're getting not just one "washed" 991 but two.

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And again, it's the good kind of dusty sneakers.

Both pairs are scheduled to drop on June 18 on New Balance's website for the usual $270.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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