New Balance’s Top-Tier Dad Shoe Is Dusty (In a Good Way)

New Balance's latest 991v2 sneaker? One word: dusty. But in a good way.

The newest 991v2 Made in U.K. sneaker lands with the usual high-quality construction, including the luxe suede and mesh uppers. But this time, it's all dressed in a faded pink colorway called "Mahogany Rose."

Altogether, it creates this worn-in look for the popular dad shoe that still feels fresh and quite summery. Basically, it's another 991 banger for the collection.

2026 continues to be a good year for 991 fans. New Balance has added several stylish sneakers to the series, including those pretty blue "Limgoes" pairs, the suave "Potter's Clay" editions, and even classic grey options.

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Good news regarding the 991v2 "Mahogany Rose" sneakers, though. They're part of a "Dusty Pastels" pack that also includes a "Sea Grass" colorway. So, we're getting not just one "washed" 991 but two.

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And again, it's the good kind of dusty sneakers.

Both pairs are scheduled to drop on June 18 on New Balance's website for the usual $270.

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