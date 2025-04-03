Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Most Famous Sneaker-Loafer Evolves, Again

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The formula for New Balance’s 1906L remains unchanged: NB takes the heritage-driven DNA of its 1906 runner and reworks it into a streamlined, slip-on loafer that sacrifices none of the comfort. But with small tweaks to the colorway, the final result always varies.

After hitting its most formal form to date, the New Balance 1906L is going all-out vintage.

The latest colorway of the sneaker-loafer sees a chrome-like silver upper tap into the high-shine, tech-forward aesthetic that defined early 2000s performance footwear. It’s a color choice that helped the 1906L’s early editions hit such high levels of success (and virality). 

However, this shoe goes beyond silver-hued sportiness as it comes with a charming vintage twist. A cream-yellow midsole and thick mesh are the perfect counterbalance, softening the stark metallics with a vintage-worn patina.

When done right, the sneaker-loafer is an unlikely fusion that transforms traditionally rigid silhouettes into something refreshingly modern. Love them or hate them (but seriously, how could you hate them?), hybrids of this kind aren’t going anywhere. These types of experiments are arriving from every corner of the fashion industry. 

We haven’t reached a post-sneaker society just yet, but loafers like the New Balance 1906L, available from April 29th on the New Balance official website, feel like a step in that direction.

It’s a loafer built for the sneaker generation, combining dressiness with sportiness, proving that the boundaries of footwear are meant to be pushed.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
