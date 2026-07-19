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New Balance’s Earthy Slim Sneaker Is a Minimalist Masterpiece

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

The New Balance 204L isn't exactly hiding its homework. One look at the silhouette and it's hard not to think of those Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers that sent fashion people into a frenzy.

Luckily for the rest of us, this pair skips the luxury price tag while keeping that same low-profile appeal.

shop new balance 204l

Gone is the chunky dad shoe energy New Balance built an empire on. Instead, the 204L leans into fashion's latest obsession: slim, streamlined sneakers that look just as good with oversized tailoring as they do with a pair of beat-up jorts. In other words, they're about as summer-ready as sneakers get.

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It's an easy formula to fall for. Suede overlays wrap around breathable mesh, understated branding keeps things refreshingly quiet, and the whole thing looks far more expensive than it has any right to. Nothing feels overworked, which is exactly why it works.

New Balance
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The best part? It doesn't feel like New Balance is chasing trends for the sake of it. The 204L still has the brand's retro running DNA running through its veins, just filtered through a more fashion-minded lens.

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Call it inspired, call it conveniently familiar, call it whatever you like. One thing's for sure: if you've been eyeing those runway-approved New Balances, this might just scratch the very same itch.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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