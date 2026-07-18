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New Balance’s Sumptuous Dad Shoe Is Rich in Autumnal Flavor

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With back-to-school ads ramping up again and stores quietly pulling out their Halloween product, the fall fever is indeed getting real. Even the sneakers are starting to feel it.

Nike just revealed all-leather Moon Shoes which is rumored to release during the chilly season. Vans dished out fall-flavored trail sneakers in the middle of the record-breaking heat. And New Balance's 2002 sneaker has now entered the chat with a autumn-worthy look.

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The 2002 dad sneaker comes in this "Rich Oak/Breakfast Tea" colorway, which marries cocoa browns with tan and cream colors. Basically, it's already a delicious sneaker, then New Balance adds in nice textures like buttery leather, mesh, and velvety suede.

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New Balance's 2002 sneaker burst onto the scene in 2022. It made quite the entrance with its "Protection Pack" release, which sold out instantly. The brand later restocked the deconstructed dad shoes. Those were also snatched up.

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Other new dad shoes have since walked through the New Balance doors. However, the 2002 sneaker continues to hold strong with its rugged makeovers and general good-looking colorways. And the "Rich Oak" spin is proof.

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Speaking of which, the autumnal 2002s has officially landed at some overseas stores. But good news for the stateside folks: they're also up for grabs on Dick's Sporting Goods' website for $145.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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