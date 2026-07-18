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Jacquemus Turns Nike's Elderly Moon Shoe into a Pastel Stunner

Written by Tayler Adigun in Activewear

Pastels? In summer? Groundbreaking. Sort of. What Jacquemus has done for Nike's Moon Shoe is nothing short of stunning if not a bit subdued.

It's a pale pastel manifestation of Nike's oldest sneaker, made to look as spry as ever.

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The upper sports a baby-blue base, lilac paneling and a mint-green suede Swoosh. This Easter-esque fun continues at the eyelet, with a matching mint-green lace cap, rounding out the sneaker's pale-hued je ne sais quoi. It's like a marshmallow PEEP made a wish to be turned into a really cool sneaker.

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Now, Nike is known to reach back into its own archive, often plucking sneakers from the past and thrusting them back onto the main stage with little, if any, enhancements or changes. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it and all that.

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We've seen this with well-loved classics like the Air Force 1, Air Max 95, and just about any iteration of the Jordan 1 you can imagine. The Swoosh is not above taking a stroll down memory lane, almost always to its stylistic benefit.

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But the Moon Shoe represents a different level of Nike nostalgia. It's not your regular throwback — it's a history lesson wrapped in gorgeous suede and crinkly nylon.

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Nike's OG Moon Shoe made its debut during the 1972 US Olympic Marathon Trials as a crater-soled runner, built to go the distance and then some. Now, over 50 years later, Jacquemus has revitalized one of Nike's oldest runners. 

Sure, it's been in the game longer than some of us have been alive, but when Jacquemus gets involved, the elderly sneaker quickly transforms into a pale-hued spring chicken.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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