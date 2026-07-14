New Balance's Vintage-Fueled Dad Shoe Is a Certified Antique

New Balance's comfort with the duality of aging is a core tenet of the brand's modus operandi.

Now, NB is taking its penchant for the aged and elderly to new depths with a perfectly patinated 990v4 sneaker.

In collaboration with Boston-based streetwear brand CNCPTS, New Balance is doubling down on its knack for wearable maturity with a gorgeously tanned 990v4 sneaker that channels the buttery-brown goodness of a vintage tanned leather bag or a pair of hand-me-down calfskin loafers.

It's essentially harnessed the energy of every estate sale in the tri-state area and plastered it all over this classic dad shoe.

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Because dad shoes, on their own, have big retirement age energy. Couple that with the antiqued charisma of a vintage market and you get a 990v4 that looks wise beyond its years.

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An ivory mesh upper is layered with khaki-colored suede paneling and rustic heel detailing. Beyond that, olive green touches round out the neutral aura radiating off this sneaker. At the heel, the 990v4 wears an embossed "C" CNCPTS logo and a matching debossed "New Balance" wordmark.

Drawing inspo from the inherent charm of antique shopping, the shoe comes with a worn, patinated leather tag and special vintage packaging.

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