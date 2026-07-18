adidas’ Margiela-Coded Soccer Shoe Has No Business Looking This Sharp

Whitaker Group's last batch of BW Army sneakers was so good that adidas let the company turn them into soccer shoes.

Well, the story may not have gone exactly like that, but the Whitaker Group has released a new military-soccer sneaker hybrid called the BW Army Mundial.

It features sleek leather and suede across the uppers, maintaining the luxe appeal of the military-inspired sneaker (rumors has it: these inspired Margiela's famous Replica sneaker). However, the brand has swapped out the flat rubber soles for the Mundial's cleated bottoms, basically making the BW Army turf-ready.

The Whitaker Group and its brands have set this elegant tone with their collaborations. As a result, we've received some of the most luxurious Jordan sneakers by A Ma Maniére, as well as top-shelf milk-flavored Dunks from Social Status.

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The same energy continues in the Whitaker Group's Do Not Duplicate series with adidas, which has featured multicolored Gazelles and muted Ghost Moto Lows crafted from quality materials.

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Now, the BW Army Mundial sneaker joins the exclusive collection in black, blue, and chalk white colorways. And they're now all available on the websites of A Ma Maniére, JAIDE, and Social Status for $160. The crossover sneakers will also be released on adidas' website on July 23.

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