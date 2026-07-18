Hiker Dads & Fashion Goths Rejoice, You Can Share Shoes Now

While outdoor gear was once the domain of hiking dads who prioritized blister prevention above all else, the hiker-to-fashion-enjoyer pipeline has undergone a radical revolution. Pushing past the safe boundaries of rugged utility, heritage outdoor brands are now the ones driving some of the most progressive, boundary-pushing footwear designs on the market. Standing at the very peak of this renaissance is Merrell’s elite 1TRL imprint with the introduction of the Merrell 1TRL Relay Web.

What makes this shift so fascinating is how these functional labels have successfully rerouted the avant-garde fashion conversation.

Rather than diluting their heritage to appeal to fashion crowds, sub-labels like Merrell 1TRL are leaning even harder into extreme, almost alien shapes that make traditional fashion houses look conservative.

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The shoe's beauty relies on an ultra-minimalist, blacked-out design that lets its structural engineering do the talking. While its peers are constructed over a highly breathable, sock-like textile base, this black leather version feels more industrial. Ideal for a more style-forward wardrobe.

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Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Merrell 1TRL Relay Web is the cole unit. The shoe’s technical look is built on a super-slim outsole that wraps up the side of the heel, ensuring maximum traction while completing the shoe's armored silhouette.

There is no getting around the fact that the Merrell 1TRL Relay Web is a far cry from the chunky, brown leather boots that used to define the brand's identity. But by pairing uncompromising trail utility with a highly conceptual design, the brand delivers a pair that embodies a new era of unlikely leaders in the world of footwear.

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