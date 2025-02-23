A Classic New Balance Soccer Shoe Has Been Samba-fied

As terrace shoes continue to evolve into these casual fashion-y sneakers (a process also called Samba-fication), New Balance enters the chat with its own soccer shoe gone stylish stepper.

Meet the New Balance 442. For soccer diehards, you may already be familiar with the 442's game. However, for the uninitiated and "go sports" crew, the New Balance 442 is the brand's very own indoor soccer and training shoe.

The Boston-based sneaker brand has pushed several colorways and even cleated versions of the 442, but nothing quite as fashionable as the latest drop.

New Balance's 442 now boasts these super elegant touches, like lush pig suede uppers, buttery leather tongues, and gilded branding moments. Finally, the New Balances come in two classic tonal colorways: black and off-white.

The New Balance 442s are almost too beautiful now for the game, made into an everyday shoe of sorts. But they still have a lot of the soccer spirit in them, especially evident in the cushioning technology in its thin soles and patterned translucent outsole for grip.

The 442 also maintains its slim look and quilted details commonly seen on other soccer shoes, including fashion ones, like Nike's Total 90 III and Louis Vuitton's "football boots."

New Balance still has some 442s saved explicitly for performance. But for those looking for a flawless balance of daily wear and maybe a quick game, the latest New Balance 442 answers prayers.

The stylish suede New Balance 422s are currently available through Billy's in Japan and at select New Balance stores. With the increased push for models like PUMA's King Indoor and the adidas Predator as lifestyle shoes, we could see New Balance share these babies with the rest of the world soon. Hopefully.