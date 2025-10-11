Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Nutty New Balance Dad Shoe So Good, You Can Almost Taste It

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The New Balance 471's run not only gets better with time but also with texture. Another tasteful version just rolled off the production belt, joining the model's collection of delicious choices.

The latest New Balance 471 is even named "Pecan," with a golden brown color scheme and rich materials wrapping the flat dad shoe in nutty flavoring.

To get even more specific, the New Balance sneaker offers up hairy brown suede paneling plus classic breezy mesh, all rendered in this earthy brown color. It also features shaggy white outlines and other creamy touches, which altogether make the s471 look and feel like a vintage runner, one too nice for the tracks, honestly.

But forget the textures for a moment. The New Balance 471 already possesses this sort of archival look. That's because New Balance drew inspiration from 1970s running shoes for its design.

But the New Balance 471 isn't from the past at all. It's an all-new sneaker that looks like it's been sitting in the vault for years, waiting for its moment to shine again. But this modern-day classic is star right out of the gate.

In combining this retro vibe with a diverse mix of textures, New Balance has produced some pretty good-looking 471 shoes, such as Sézane's beautiful collaboration and Songmont's buttery leather pairs, which came with their own handbag.

The stylish debut continues with the New Balance 471 "Pecan," now available on the brand's website for approximately $120. It also joins a "Shipward" colorway, a calmer, albeit equally textural, dad shoe treat.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
