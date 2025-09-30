Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe, but Made Like a Luxe Handbag

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
Songmont
1 / 2

It’s typical for a new sneaker to release alongside a range of tracksuits, baseball caps, and other such corresponding sportswear. But in the case of New Balance x Songmont, the duo’s luxurious 471 shoe comes with a coordinating handbag.

This collaboration sees New Balance and Songmont bring together their signature items and dress them up in matching materials. An elderly dad shoe and a sleek handbag come together into one cohesive two-piece drop.

Shop New Balance
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From New Balance’s side, there is its 471 shoe.

The slim-shaped 471 runner, a newly introduced model designed as a mashup of classic '70s New Balance footwear, gets an earth-toned palette courtesy of Songmont.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Light beige canvas underlays set the scene for the sneaker's dark chocolatey brown leather panels and hand-woven ornamentation running up the laces, inspired by woven Tibetan bracelets. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Can’t get enough of this tasteful blend of fabrics and hues? Then Songmont has a bag for you. 

The Chinese bagmaker created a petite bowling bag utilizing an identical blend of soft leather and lightly colored canvas and Tibetan-themed decoration. The duo of items is available now from Songmont’s website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In its first year of existence, the 471 has already lived a varied life, walking the runway as a Junya Watanabe collaboration and transforming into a majorly textured piece of hairy footwear. Bagmaker Songmont has opened a new chapter for the young sneaker model, replacing its usual fuzzy suede overlays with high-grade leather for the first time.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The New Balance x Andrew Reynolds Skate Dad Shoe We’ve Been Waiting For
  • This Is a “Camo” Dad Shoe, Done the New Balance Way
  • New Balance Wrapped a Plus-Sized Dad Shoe In Lowkey Luxury
  • The Quiet Luxury New Balance Dad Shoe That's Literally an “Elevated Essential”
  • This Isn't a Grey New Balance Dad Shoe! It's a Highly Engineered Skate Shoe
What To Read Next
  • The Liminal Space of Outerwear
  • This Ten c Anorak Is Supersonic
  • A Different Flavor of Y2K Dad Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas’ Slick Soccer-Skate Shoe Hybrid Is the Flyest of Them All
  • The Luxurious Leather Nike Air Force 1 Too Good for Words
  • The adidas Samba With Its Own Crisp Jacket
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now