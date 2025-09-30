New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe, but Made Like a Luxe Handbag

It’s typical for a new sneaker to release alongside a range of tracksuits, baseball caps, and other such corresponding sportswear. But in the case of New Balance x Songmont, the duo’s luxurious 471 shoe comes with a coordinating handbag.

This collaboration sees New Balance and Songmont bring together their signature items and dress them up in matching materials. An elderly dad shoe and a sleek handbag come together into one cohesive two-piece drop.

From New Balance’s side, there is its 471 shoe.

The slim-shaped 471 runner, a newly introduced model designed as a mashup of classic '70s New Balance footwear, gets an earth-toned palette courtesy of Songmont.

Light beige canvas underlays set the scene for the sneaker's dark chocolatey brown leather panels and hand-woven ornamentation running up the laces, inspired by woven Tibetan bracelets.

Can’t get enough of this tasteful blend of fabrics and hues? Then Songmont has a bag for you.

The Chinese bagmaker created a petite bowling bag utilizing an identical blend of soft leather and lightly colored canvas and Tibetan-themed decoration. The duo of items is available now from Songmont’s website.

In its first year of existence, the 471 has already lived a varied life, walking the runway as a Junya Watanabe collaboration and transforming into a majorly textured piece of hairy footwear. Bagmaker Songmont has opened a new chapter for the young sneaker model, replacing its usual fuzzy suede overlays with high-grade leather for the first time.

