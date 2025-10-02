Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Artsy Dad Shoe Is a Pumpkin-Spiced Latte In Jeans

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance's dapper dad shoe game just got another texturally luxe member. For New Balance’s first collaboration with Parisian brand Sézane, the slim 471 sneaker transforms into a staggeringly tasteful multi-textural treat.

On its own, New Balance's 471 sneaker is a streamlined snazzy dad shoe, but add a few contrasting textures and hues and you get a statement-making runner that's essentially a pumpkin-spiced latte in a pair of jeans. Walk with me here.

Sézane, a mid-tier Parisian label that offers semi-affordable fashion and accessories, decked the NB 471 out with a creamy knit upper layered with cinnamon brown suede paneling and pumpkin-spiced orange detailing at the heel.

It’s fall in a shoe. But the real star of the show is the denim "N" logo at the midfoot, which adds to the sneaker's lengthy textural tally.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Inspired by a mixed brew of New Balance’s retro runners that includes the sleek 320, the 471 shoe first touched down in March, making it a relatively new sneaker on the NB docket.

It might be a dad shoe, but it's still baby. In its short existence, the 471 has become one of New Balance's most texturally enticing makes, at least as far as collabs are concerned.

For instance, the 471 was recently the star of a collaboration with Songmont, a Chinese bag brand that turned the sleek dad shoe into a chic leather runner. With a bag to match. Duh.

New Balance's OG dad shoes are seldom used for rigorous labor these days, but Sézane's 471, available on the New Balance website, represents an especially luxe level of elderly steppers designed especially for pumpkin patch strolls.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
