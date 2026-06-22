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New Balance's Healthiest Dad Sneaker Is an Erewhon-Level Snack

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

This is easily New Balance's healthiest 991 sneaker to date.

It's even named the "Green Banana" 991v2 sneaker. And its beautiful green color scheme is naturally inspired by the underripe snack which is considered to be way healthier than yellow bananas.

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What's great about this 991 is that it's not only packed with "nutrition," but it's a high-end treat. Call it an Erewhon-level dad shoe, even.

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See, the latest 991v2 is a Made in UK sneaker, meaning it was assembled at the brand's Flimby, England factory and features very high-quality materials.

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For the "Green Banana" pairs, New Balance has dressed the sneakers in extra-smooth pigskin suede and mesh, basically the signature 991 construction as seen on the "Limoges" versions and "London Marathon" pairs.

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And the best part? There's more where that came from.

The "Green Banana" pairs are actually part of a "Summer Brights" collection, which also includes a second "Baja Blue" colorway (same construction, different summer flavor).

As we speak, both New Balance 991v2 sneakers are now up for grabs on Slam Jam's website for $255.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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