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New Balance's Newest Dad Shoe Is Super Strapped Up

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
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How do you make a New Balance sneaker even better? Customize it. Now, we're not talking monograms or engravings here, but NB's 9060Sv1 sneaker features an adjustable heel strap that, in addition to giving the shoe some custom-fit perks, adds some stylistic zest. 

Obviously, geriatric aura is NB's bread and butter, and the addition of an open-heel strap gives the 9060Sv1 even more of a leg to stand on when it comes to its dad-shoe offerings.

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Bungee-style laces give the lifestyle shoe a touch of trail shoe realness, even though this shoe is better suited for leisurely strolls and things of that sort.

Despite being a new sneaker make, the 9060Sv1 pulls heavy inspiration from existing NB makes.

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Par exemple, the 9060Sv1 wears a simple tongue logo inspired by the original 991 as well as a diamond outsole pattern inspired by the classic 860 design. 

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New Balance isn't above pulling from its own archives. Far from it, in fact. Just recently, New Balance went back in time and deep into the swamps to bring the Gator Run back to prominence after a 44-year slumber. 

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Now, alligators aren't known to hibernate, but the Gator Run's extended slumber has yielded quite excellent results in the present day.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
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