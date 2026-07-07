Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Made a Tasteful Tactical Stomper Out of the Air Force 1

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike’s latest Air Force 1 Low sneaker is so luxe and so very military-minded. 

The newest model is an Air Force 1 Low Lux sneaker wrapped in creamy black leather and rugged details. Most notably, these Forces feature a buckled-down leather lace cover, which can apparently be removed altogether. The design reminds us of Public School’s Air Max Goadome collaboration and the ACG Air Phassad, but in AF1 format, of course.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's Air Forces also pack some nice combat-level tread on the bottom, plus a gleaming silver Swoosh on the side.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

All in all, these Forces strike the perfect balance between tasteful and tactical. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike’s Air Force 1 is easily one of the brand’s most versatile models, having transcended beyond the basketball court and cemented itself as both a fashion and cultural icon. It has shown off its rugged side with Vibram and GORE-TEX versions. It’s even slipped into some dressier looks, as evident with that one loafer-style remake. But the Air Force 1 Low Lux is the classiest, combat-ish stomper yet. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Good news: the newest Air Force 1 sneaker is already available at an overseas Nike store for around $146. Hopefully, it’ll get a wider release this year as well.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Skate-Ready Tennis Sneaker Is Almost Too Nice to Shred
  • Nike’s Retro Runner Proves Military Black Is Still the Strongest Move
  • Nike’s Flyest Slipper Sneaker Is a Laceless Gem
  • Nike’s Next Elegant Jordan Sneaker Literally Looks Like Money
  • This Wine-Gummy-Flavored Classic Has Been Dug Out of Nike's Archives
What To Read Next
  • Crocs’ Most Handsome Trail Sneaker Is Best Served on Ice
  • Nike Made a Tasteful Tactical Stomper Out of the Air Force 1
  • This Weirdly Normal Sandal Is Balenciaga's Post-Demna Sneaker Vision
  • Nike’s Skate-Ready Tennis Sneaker Is Almost Too Nice to Shred
  • New Balance's Latest Silhouette Is a Techy Mary Jane
  • Nike’s Retro Runner Proves Military Black Is Still the Strongest Move
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now