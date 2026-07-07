Nike Made a Tasteful Tactical Stomper Out of the Air Force 1

Nike’s latest Air Force 1 Low sneaker is so luxe and so very military-minded.

The newest model is an Air Force 1 Low Lux sneaker wrapped in creamy black leather and rugged details. Most notably, these Forces feature a buckled-down leather lace cover, which can apparently be removed altogether. The design reminds us of Public School’s Air Max Goadome collaboration and the ACG Air Phassad, but in AF1 format, of course.

Nike's Air Forces also pack some nice combat-level tread on the bottom, plus a gleaming silver Swoosh on the side.

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All in all, these Forces strike the perfect balance between tasteful and tactical.

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Nike’s Air Force 1 is easily one of the brand’s most versatile models, having transcended beyond the basketball court and cemented itself as both a fashion and cultural icon. It has shown off its rugged side with Vibram and GORE-TEX versions. It’s even slipped into some dressier looks, as evident with that one loafer-style remake. But the Air Force 1 Low Lux is the classiest, combat-ish stomper yet.

Good news: the newest Air Force 1 sneaker is already available at an overseas Nike store for around $146. Hopefully, it’ll get a wider release this year as well.

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