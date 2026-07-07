Crocs’ Most Handsome Trail Sneaker Is Best Served on Ice

It's official: Crocs' Quick Trail Racer is ice-cold.

It was already that good, arriving as a sportier version of the OG Quick Trail Low. But Crocs has now dressed it in a "Sky Ice" colorway, serving up the model on ice for the summertime.

It's basically an all-white Quick Trail sneaker which features slightly blue undertones for an icier look. It’s just what the Quick Trail fans deserve during this record-breaking heat wave.

Elsewhere, expect the usual trail-ready touches, like the updated mesh upper and rubber outsoles that extend its durability and protection to the toe and midsole. At the same time, it also keeps its practical toggle laces and pull tabs for easy on-off ability.

Extra Butter

The Quick Trail Racer debuted earlier this year in some solid colorways, like all-black and olive green, staying true to the Quick Trail's fashionable legacy. The stylish debut continues with the "Sky Ice" colorway, which is now available on Extra Butter's website for $110.

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