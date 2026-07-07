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Crocs’ Most Handsome Trail Sneaker Is Best Served on Ice

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's official: Crocs' Quick Trail Racer is ice-cold. 

It was already that good, arriving as a sportier version of the OG Quick Trail Low. But Crocs has now dressed it in a "Sky Ice" colorway, serving up the model on ice for the summertime.

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It's basically an all-white Quick Trail sneaker which features slightly blue undertones for an icier look. It’s just what the Quick Trail fans deserve during this record-breaking heat wave. 

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Elsewhere, expect the usual trail-ready touches, like the updated mesh upper and rubber outsoles that extend its durability and protection to the toe and midsole. At the same time, it also keeps its practical toggle laces and pull tabs for easy on-off ability. 

The Quick Trail Racer debuted earlier this year in some solid colorways, like all-black and olive green, staying true to the Quick Trail's fashionable legacy. The stylish debut continues with the "Sky Ice" colorway, which is now available on Extra Butter's website for $110.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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