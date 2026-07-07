New Balance's Latest Silhouette Is a Techy Mary Jane
While New Balance has spent the last few years dominating with its chunky dad shoes, the brand's latest rollout heads in a completely different direction. Tapping into a sleeker aesthetic, the Boston label is digging into its vaults to introduce the New Balance 204V Fan Blue.
This low-profile runner represents an unexpected combination of mid-2000s track performance and outdoor climbing styles. First spotted on the runway during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, the model trades the bulky lifestyle proportions of the 990-series for a shape closer to a traditional racing flat.
By leaning away from heavy leather layers, New Balance creates a streamlined footprint that maximizes lightweight agility.
The Fan Blue colorway relies on a high-contrast matrix that lets the shoe’s eye-catching geometry do the talking. Built with an open-gauge, breathable blue mesh foundation, the upper is secured by black suede overlays that sweep across the foot.
Instead of a standard tongue and lace system, the shoe features an elasticized neoprene shroud for a techy slip-on closure. Down below, a thin EVA midsole is paired with a distinct, 2000s-inspired strike path layout to ground the futuristic design.
The New Balance 204v is a slight departure from regular programming for the brand. However, by perfectly timing the market's current fixation on laceless speed-runners, it delivers a fresh look that ups the style credentials of the Rosalía-backed 204.
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