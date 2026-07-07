New Balance's Latest Silhouette Is a Techy Mary Jane

While New Balance has spent the last few years dominating with its chunky dad shoes, the brand's latest rollout heads in a completely different direction. Tapping into a sleeker aesthetic, the Boston label is digging into its vaults to introduce the New Balance 204V Fan Blue.

This low-profile runner represents an unexpected combination of mid-2000s track performance and outdoor climbing styles. First spotted on the runway during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, the model trades the bulky lifestyle proportions of the 990-series for a shape closer to a traditional racing flat.

By leaning away from heavy leather layers, New Balance creates a streamlined footprint that maximizes lightweight agility.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Fan Blue colorway relies on a high-contrast matrix that lets the shoe’s eye-catching geometry do the talking. Built with an open-gauge, breathable blue mesh foundation, the upper is secured by black suede overlays that sweep across the foot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Instead of a standard tongue and lace system, the shoe features an elasticized neoprene shroud for a techy slip-on closure. Down below, a thin EVA midsole is paired with a distinct, 2000s-inspired strike path layout to ground the futuristic design.

The New Balance 204v is a slight departure from regular programming for the brand. However, by perfectly timing the market's current fixation on laceless speed-runners, it delivers a fresh look that ups the style credentials of the Rosalía-backed 204.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.