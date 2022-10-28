NB's Made in USA 990v6 Is Finally Dropping

It’s safe to say that since its initial reveal on Teddy Santis’ Instagram last year, New Balance’s forthcoming 990v6 has certainly divided the room.

Equipped with additional paneling on its upper and an almost rocker-like midsole, the 990v6 is undoubtedly the silhouette’s most progressive look to-date — and one that since its reveal, hasn't always been met with approval.

That being said, a 990 is a 990, and — as with all good sneakers — judgements should be reserved until such a time an IRL connection can be arranged.

Well, that time has come, after NB confirmed December 15 as the official launch date of the Made in USA 990v6, with it set to retail at $200 USD on the Boston label’s webstores.

When it comes to specifics, NB hasn’t actually gone entirely off-script from the 990v5, with the addition of FuelCell midsole cushioning the only meaningful change in terms of tech.

Other colorways of the 990v6 have also surfaced online in recent months, although only NB’s signature grey looks to be launching for now. Although, if past NB releases are anything to go by, we should be in for an absolute barrage of takes once the 990v6 floodgates are open.

To celebrate the sneaker’s forthcoming release, NB has taken a deep dive into running archives to reinvent a campaign which was originally released in the mid-1980s, titled “Runners Aren’t Normal”.

Teddy Santis

Updated through a modern lens, this 2022 iteration spotlights the new-look sneaker on the likes of Action Bronson (a NB fanatic and personal friend of Santis), as well as NB athletes Sydney McLaughlin and Trayvon Bromell.

Whatever you think of the 990v6, give it a chance. You might just be surprised.