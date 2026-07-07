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Nike’s Skate-Ready Tennis Sneaker Is Almost Too Nice to Shred

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Who knew a tennis sneaker would make for a handsome skate shoe? Nike SB did. 

The skateboarding imprint honestly has an eye for these sorts of things, having turned famous Air Jordans and Air Maxes into shred-worthy steppers. And the SB Tennis Classic is just as good, maintaining the understated look of the court sneaker while adding skate-ready features and stylish colorways. 

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The new "Deep Pewter" pairs, in particular, are this dark green take on the skate model, complete with suede-level uppers and a buttery leather Swoosh. It's almost too clean for roughing up at the skate park. But of course, it's always ready for the next session. 

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Underneath its satisfying green outfit, the SB Tennis Classic offers a slightly chunkier build, giving it a classic skate look and extra padding. It's also supported by Nike's Air Zoom, a lightweight cushioning technology used in Nike's other performance shoes that provides a springy bounce, which helps with hard landings and jumps. 

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Nike's Tennis Classic overall is having a moment right now, with the brand essentially running back the court model with more fashion-y designs. Even the skate side has enjoyed some nice drops, including a Rassvet collaboration. There's also a new “Hyper Pink” Tennis Classic skate shoe making its rounds on the internet. 

But for those interested in the Nike SB Tennis Classic "Deep Pewter" pairs, they're now available at select skate shops like No Comply, where they're priced at $95. 

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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