New Balance's 991 & 1500 Get Some UK Flavor

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 3

Brand: New Balance

Model: 991 & 1500 "Made in UK"

Release Date: 2022

Price: £180-200 (approx. $194-215)

Buy: Online at New Balance

Editor's Notes: It's fair to say that Teddy Santis' efforts thus far as Creative Director of New Balance's Made in USA collection have set a new standard for the brand. Although the frequency and quantities at which new styles have been hitting the market have raised some eyebrows concerning the desirability of such readily available sneakers, they've been a continued success.

It's understandable, given the anticipation that foreran the collection's rollout, that Made in USA would snatch a considerable lead from Flimby's Made in UK selection of sneakers. Now that Santis' selection has become a staple of the monthly sneaker release calendar, New Balance can afford more time to expand what the UK has to offer – and that's exactly what this upcoming two-piece pack does.

Of course, no New Balance selection that serves as an ode to its key production factories across either end of the Atlantic would be complete without throwing a pair of 991s center stage. It's kind of an unwritten rule at this point – one that we don't dare question.

Leading the way, the 991 maintains its characteristic grey suede uppers, creating a clean seasonal canvas. Touching up this traditional makeup is a dash of teal in two tonal depths.

This palette is matched on the second sneaker, the 1500, which also features a splash of white and pink.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

