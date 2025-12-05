Bad Weather Hates to See New Balance’s GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Coming

GORE-TEX 996s are back on the menu.

The brand has once again blacked out its newest 996 model and wrapped it in GORE-TEX, creating a good-looking sneaker that's also extra breathable and waterproof.

There have been other GORE-TEX dad shoes before, including autumnal shoes made in collaboration with BEAMS and another all-black 996. But these latest pairs are especially clean.

They're also ready for any wet weather, basically. Winter probably hates to see these New Balances coming its way.

The new GORE-TEX 996 hails from the brand's Japan line, which is also responsible for those $500 limited-edition pairs that celebrated the model's 35th anniversary.

The black GORE-TEX versions are scheduled to drop on the Japan's website on December 5 for 22,000 yen, or around $141 at current exchange rates.

