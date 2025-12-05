Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Bad Weather Hates to See New Balance’s GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Coming

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

GORE-TEX 996s are back on the menu.

The brand has once again blacked out its newest 996 model and wrapped it in GORE-TEX, creating a good-looking sneaker that's also extra breathable and waterproof.

Shop New Balance

There have been other GORE-TEX dad shoes before, including autumnal shoes made in collaboration with BEAMS and another all-black 996. But these latest pairs are especially clean.

They're also ready for any wet weather, basically. Winter probably hates to see these New Balances coming its way.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The new GORE-TEX 996 hails from the brand's Japan line, which is also responsible for those $500 limited-edition pairs that celebrated the model's 35th anniversary.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The black GORE-TEX versions are scheduled to drop on the Japan's website on December 5 for 22,000 yen, or around $141 at current exchange rates.

Shop New Balance

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance Made a "Miu Miu Sneaker" Strictly for the Trail
  • New Balance's Insanely Colorful "Dunk" Skate Shoes Are Ducking Amazing
  • New Balance's Strawberry Shortcake Dad Shoe Is the Sweetest Thing
  • The Gifts Every Sneaker Enthusiast Wants for the Holidays
What To Read Next
  • Bad Weather Hates to See New Balance’s GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Coming
  • The Stealthy Nike Dunks Wearing Secretly Great Corduroy Trousers
  • adidas’ Classic Samba Looks Good in a Suit & Tie
  • This Watch Comes With Rules. You Should Break Them.
  • Nike's "Chanel" Air Force 1s Are Equally Rugged & Cutesy
  • Nike’s Embroidered Outdoor Mule Thinks It's a Hotel Slipper
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now