BEAMS' GORE-TEX New Balance Are Perfectly Autumnal

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

BEAMS and New Balance go way back. In fact, since the two first hooked up back in 2009 to release the lesser known 990EX silhouette, their collaborative partnership has been a consistent conveyor belt of goodness.

Of all their collaborations, though (and trust me, there have been a few), their latest GORE-TEX covered 996, which was originally teased via BEAMS' Instagram on November 6, is one of their finest yet.

BEAMS' New Balance 996, which arrives in a deliciously autumnal colorway, features all the usual suspects when it comes to the sneaker's build including a chunky midsole, contrasting paneling on the upper, and a stitched “N” logo to the side.

This season, though, BEAMS is making the 996 a winter-ready sneaker by adding an all-over GORE-TEX coating that protects the shoe's suede and mesh upper.

For now, BEAMS’ New Balance GORE-TEX 574 is noted as “Coming Soon” on the Japanese retailer’s Instagram, which, if previous releases are anything to go by, often suggests an imminent reveal.

As I say, this is far from BEAMS and New Balance's first rodeo. Since their 2009 debut, the duo have been in cahoots on several occasions dropping takes on the 920 with Paperboy Paris, the 2002R and, most recently, their very own sneaker-cum-mule hybrid.

Though BEAMS’ New Balance GORE-TEX 574 is yet to be revealed in its entirety, all signs — including the colorway and, of course, the full GORE-TEX coating — point towards yet another excellently-crafted sneaker that, whether I like it or not, will most likely be a part of my rotation soon enough.

