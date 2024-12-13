JJJJound's Waterproof New Balance Dad Shoes Enter Stealth Mode

New Balances have never looked so sharp, thanks to JJJJound.

New Balance and JJJJound are back together, having whipped up another GORE-TEX 2002R sneaker with an incredibly clean, incognito appeal.

The latest 2002R New Balance sneaker from JJJJound turns up its stealth mode with a new all-black look. The shoe is almost completely covered in the dark shade with just a splash of blue on the heel.

Like the brand's previous spins, the latest New Balance 2002R collab is designed with waterproof GORE-TEX materials, making it rainy-day-ready. The shoe also features a convenient toggle lacing system topped with an understated JJJJound logo, which brings an outdoorsy charm to the dad shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

JJJJound's upcoming collab with New Balance comes just after images of the JJJJound x New Balance 993 surfaced in early fall. However, the shoes have yet to drop.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Good news for the JJJJound x New Balance 2002R sneakers: the shoes are scheduled to released on December 18 at JJJJound. The collaboration will later launch on December 20 through New Balance stockists.

In short, they'll be here soon for all stealth-mode activities.