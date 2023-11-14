Why Do these Incredibly Ordinary New Balances Cost $500?

New Balance's 996 sneaker is one of the classics, a throwback running shoe that only aged in one way since its release in 1988: tech. But that doesn't discount the 996's good looks!

Hell, if you ask New Balance Japan, the 996 sneaker only gets better with age. Hence why for the shoe's 35th anniversary, New Balance Japan is releasing a limited edition 996 sneaker for the princely sum of ¥74,800, or about $500 at current exchange rates.

You may ask, who would ever consider dropping five bills on a pair of New Balances, let alone a non-collaborative in-line set of shoes? I will answer: lots and lots of people.

Small-batch New Balance Japan sneakers are a veritable tradition, you see, originated by the fascinating cultural craze kicked off by the rare 1300 shoe. This 996 is merely a new chapter in the long-running New Balance Japan saga, further underlining the Boston-based sportswear giant's deep-rooted Japanese heritage.

Japan loves a classic, especially when it comes to fashion. Decades-old brands with established histories, from Levi's to Mackintosh, are treasured and those brands' signature pieces are especially

There are a lot of old-school New Balances adored by the Japanese audience but the uncommon 1300 is given pride of place and only occasionally released in tiny editions.

New Balance Japan's 996 doubles down on that legacy by not just reissuing the retro sneaker but producing it entirely in Japan, a top-tier rarity saved for the 1300 but only on occasion.

These shoes boast a ton of thoughtful touches throughout, including pigskin uppers — a New Balance signature — sourced from Japanese tanneries and a sockliner made of Coolmax, a sweat-wicking fabric popular among Japanese fashion brands like nanamica and N.HOOLYWOOD.

So, yes, you can get yourself a pair of American-made New Balance 996 sneakers for under $200 as part of the ongoing Made in USA line but you cannot get these New Balance 996 sneakers. They're an ode to craft, to heritage, to history, and they're worth the $500 price tag, especially because they're guaranteed to be so darn rare.

Oh, and they're gorgeous, too, which doesn't hurt.