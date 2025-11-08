New Balance's Apricot-Flavored Dad Shoe Is a High-End Fruit Snack

New Balance's "Dried Apricot" 997 sneaker is more than just another food-flavored dad shoe. This particular pair is a premium fruit snack.

Indeed, New Balance's latest 997 arrives with a high-quality construction, featuring hairy suede touches, smooth details, and classic breezy mesh.

The whole thing is then splashed in nice cream-white and pale orange colors, known as "Dried Apricot" and "Calcium." (The latter color has been used to make other creamy dad shoes.)

Honestly, the premium 997 gives more dried peaches and cream energy than anything. But regardless of which fruit its channeling, the New Balance sneaker is just an extremely nice-looking dad shoe. Period.

The "Dried Apricot" 997 sneaker is scheduled to release on November 13 on New Balance's website, retailing for $200. The fruity shoes will also get a wider release starting on November 14.

New Balance's dad shoes have never looked more delicious. This year, the sneaker brand also cooked up chocolatey walking shoes and pumpkin-spice-level, flat-soled steppers.

Time to top it all off with a sweet apricot treat.

