New Balance's "Calcium" Builds Deliciously Creamy Dad Shoes

They say calcium builds strong bones. New Balance's "calcium" makes for great-looking 992 sneakers.

The New Balance 992 has made a full return to the market, with help from fashion giants like Joe Freshgoods, Kith, and Made in U.S.A. creative director Teddy Santis.

The 992 leads the Spring/Summer 2025 Made in U.S.A. offering with a few excellent colorways, including this delicious "Calcium/Raw Cashew" pair.

The "Calcium" iteration sees the beloved dad shoe bathed in pleasing cream shades, giving New Balance's previous "Macadamia Nut" 990v4s a run for their money.

Elsewhere, the Steve Jobs-approved shoe offers up a tasteful mix of textures, from breathable mesh to lush suede. It all rests atop the familiar chunked-up sole, contributing to its classic dadcore look and making it one of the most comfortable New Balance models ever.

And that ain't the only tasty New Balance 992. The Boston-based sneaker brand will also drop a "Sweet Caramel/Calcium" version, basically, this rich brown and off-white pair that's quite literally the sweetest 992 in the game.

The New Balance 992 colorways are expected to drop at New Balance and select retailers this May for $200.

After avocado-themed 990s and even these nut-flavored 992s, New Balance's current Made in U.S.A. lineup might literally be its tastiest yet.