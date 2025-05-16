Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance's "Calcium" Builds Deliciously Creamy Dad Shoes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

They say calcium builds strong bones. New Balance's "calcium" makes for great-looking 992 sneakers.

The New Balance 992 has made a full return to the market, with help from fashion giants like Joe Freshgoods, Kith, and Made in U.S.A. creative director Teddy Santis.

The 992 leads the Spring/Summer 2025 Made in U.S.A. offering with a few excellent colorways, including this delicious "Calcium/Raw Cashew" pair.

The "Calcium" iteration sees the beloved dad shoe bathed in pleasing cream shades, giving New Balance's previous "Macadamia Nut" 990v4s a run for their money.

Elsewhere, the Steve Jobs-approved shoe offers up a tasteful mix of textures, from breathable mesh to lush suede. It all rests atop the familiar chunked-up sole, contributing to its classic dadcore look and making it one of the most comfortable New Balance models ever.

And that ain't the only tasty New Balance 992. The Boston-based sneaker brand will also drop a "Sweet Caramel/Calcium" version, basically, this rich brown and off-white pair that's quite literally the sweetest 992 in the game.

The New Balance 992 colorways are expected to drop at New Balance and select retailers this May for $200.

After avocado-themed 990s and even these nut-flavored 992s, New Balance's current Made in U.S.A. lineup might literally be its tastiest yet.


Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
