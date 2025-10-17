A Deliciously Rich Chocolate-Flavored New Balance Walking Shoe

New Balance has been busy cooking up new flavors of its Made In Uk Allerdale sneaker. And its latest tasty concoction is a rich chocolate brown.

Already New Balance’s most elderly sneaker, with a Mephisto-like Grandpa-coded build, the Allerdale’s new deep brown leather construction only adds to the old timer swag of it all.

Richly textured pebbled leather covers the upper, its chocolate brown hue complemented by a black sole unit and leather lining.

The Allerdale is the work of New Balance's Made In UK division.

The shoe is a product of the brand’s Flimby factory, where generations of English shoemakers create some of New Balance’s most premium footwear.

But since this is still New Balance, there is hidden tech behind the high-end leather. Underfoot, the Allerdale features FuelCell foam, the same cushy technology found on New Balance running shoes.

This might be an elderly walking shoe, but the Allerdale can really move.

Since its debut in March of this year, the Allerdale has been regularly popping up in tasty new colorways. This “Chocolate Brown and Black” edition, available at select sneaker stores for $269.99 but yet to arrive on New Balance's website, is just the latest food-themed color concoction.

Before this, we’ve seen the cinnamon-flavored Allerdale sneakers, hazelnut leather versions, and a muted grey “roasted cashew” colorway.

Is anyone else starting to feel hungry?

