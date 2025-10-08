Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Sweet Suede Cinnamon-Flavored New Balance Walking Shoe

New Balance’s Allerdale shoe is already a deliciously elderly sneaker, even without a consistent outpouring of food-themed colorways.

The latest of those is its “Cinnamon Stick” edition, where textured burnt orange suede meets a light tan leather lining, and it’s all finished with a buttery brown gum sole. It’s all the colors you’d expect on a scrumptious cinnamon bun translated onto New Balance’s laidback walking shoe.  

Part of New Balance’s premium Made in UK line, the Allerdale is constructed at the brand’s historic Flimby factory in Cumbria, England, the same place responsible for some of New Balance’s most collectible models. 

Built for walking, the Allerdale features a FuelCell foam insert for extra bounce and comfort, proving this granddad shoe can still move.

And honestly, does this not feel like it’s channeling the spirit of Mephisto? The Allerdale carries that same quiet sophistication,  a walking shoe that’s technical without trying too hard, shaped more for comfort than competition. 

It’s worth noting that the silhouette has earned some style credibility through past collaborations with Drake’s, the British menswear label that knows how to make traditional look modern. However, for the most part, the Allerdale has operated as a low-key banger amongst NB’s typical dad shoes.

This new version, available later this fall for $270 over at New Balance, keeps to the foody theme of past iterations, following up colorways named after hazelnuts, black coffee, and roasted cashews. 

Simultaneously, Nike’s most unassuming sneaker, the Motiva Men’s Walking Shoe, seems to be riding the same path. Both sneakers belong to a growing category that’s not too worried about hitting a five-minute mile. And why should they be? Walking is one of the safest, lowest-maintenance ways to keep your health in check.

 New Balance’s point is clear, your walkers don’t have to come second to your runners.

