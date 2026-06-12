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New Balance's Easy Breezy Mary Jane Sneaker Is One Rugged Sandal

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

New Balance’s “Mary Jane” is the perfect example of a hybrid sneaker. It’s most definitely modeled after the shape of the ever-popular strappy sneaker, but at the same time, it’s wholeheartedly a New Balance shoe.

The Breeze, as the dad shoe perfectionists call it, was first released this time last year, right on the heels of a wave of like-minded silhouettes. But few looked as cohesive (or as wearable) as the Breeze.

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NB first teased the sneaker overseas to test the waters, and after selling out in multiple colorways, it was no surprise they’d show up stateside.

The latest drop? A gray suede version that’s about as easygoing as sneakers get. The Mary Jane strap keeps things innocently playful, while the signature New Balance chunk guarantees the comfort. 

New Balance
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The overall vibe is laid-back, simple, and as solid as a Mary Jane can possibly get. Ultimately, it’s the kind of sneaker you end up wearing way more than you ever expected.

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If you’re after something different but still low-key, this is the pair that quietly gets it right.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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