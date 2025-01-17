Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Wonderfully Chunked-Up Dad Shoe Has HOKA Vibes

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

I think I've seen these HOKAs — I mean, New Balances before. Or have I?

The New Balance Fresh Foam X More v5 sneakers initially made be blink twice and rub my eyes. The overly chunky sole immediately made me assume they were another HOKA Bondi pair, but after another look, they were undoubtedly New Balance.

Shop New Balance Fresh Foam X More

New Balance introduced its Fresh Foam technology in 2014. Over a decade later, the high-cushion midsoles are still kicking, having been incorporated into several NB models like the 1080, the 880, and the Arishi.

It's no secret that trendy performance-based sneakers have crossed over to the fashion space, New Balance sneakers included. Remember when GANNI designed a silver-coated Fresh Foam Trainer for the Copenhagen cool girls? LA-based running brand District Vision also delivered two good-looking Fresh Foam X More Trail collabs, resulting in the tastiest trail shoes yet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The New Balance Fresh Foam X More running shoe joined the NB pack as the newest ultra-chunkster a few years ago, and the shoes continue to be a hit amongst runners and tastemakers alike. How can they not? New Balance keeps the beefed-up Fresh Foam runners looking, well, fresh with stylish colorways and notable collabs, all the while maintaining its key performance functions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Now, with a little help from online retailer Zalando, the New Balance sneakers have become extra beautiful, almost too nice for running in.

The latest New Balance Fresh Foam X More v5 sneakers arrive in two colorways, black and off-white, exclusive to Zalando. These neutral-colored sneakers have sort of a yin-yang effect going, with black pairs feature cream details, and the off-white using black as a contrast.

Whichever color calls to you more, they're now officially here. The New Balance Fresh Foam X More v5 sneakers are up for grabs only at Zalando.

Tara Larson
Tara Larson
