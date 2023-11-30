EXCLUSIVE: District Vision Made New Balance’s Tastiest Trail Shoes Yet

District Vision is good at a number of things. Alongside making state-of-the-art eyewear and high-end performance apparel, the Los Angeles-based brand is also a safe bet for a sought-after collaboration and its latest New Balance link-up is a prime example.

Teaming up for a second time, District Vision has had its say on New Balance’s Fresh Foam X More Trail sneaker, a chunky trail runner that not only acts as the perfect vehicle for the former’s mindfulness-inspired approach to design, but also stays true to the latter’s technical expertise.

District Vision / Rory van Millingen

"The Fresh Foam X More Trail finds its roots in the New Balance 974, a hiking silhouette from the 90s celebrated for its durability in demanding outdoor environments," explains Max Valot, District Vision co-founder.

"Drawing inspiration from the iconic features of the 974, including refined metal accents and robust tubular laces, we incorporated these design elements into the modern construction of an advanced trail shoe."

District Vision / Jesper Lindström

District Vision’s take on New Balance's Fresh Foam X More Trail applies symbolic earth tones to an engineered mesh upper, with Haptic print overlays utilized for the 'N' logo on each side, and used again at the toe tips, heel counters, and eyelets.

The fully stacked Fresh Foam X dual-hardness midsole gives the sneaker a super-stacked height, while the trail-ready Vibram outsole delivers enhanced traction anywhere you decide to roam.

District Vision / Rory van Millingen

"The shoes are simply a reflection of how our training has evolved since we moved to Southern California," continues Valot. "With the Santa Monica Mountains in our backyard, a trail shoe only made sense."

Typical of District Vision, the devil is in the detail. Take a closer look at the collaborative Fresh Foam and you’ll notice an original, co-branded, woven tongue tag that displays a scenic outdoors-inspired graphic.

Elsewhere, District Vision logos can be found on the insoles and the overlays at the heel counter.

The New Balance x District Vision Fresh Foam X More Trail — which will retail for $175 — is an example of an honest and truly organic collaboration.

This isn’t a link-up for clout, nor is it about the hype, it’s simply two like-minded brands in New Balance and District Vision uniting to celebrate a mutual admiration for design. Which is really how it should be.