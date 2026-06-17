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New Balance's Retro PB&J Sneaker Is a Yummy Basket Case

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
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Leave it to New Balance to whip up the ultimate PB&J — sneaker edition.

In collaboration with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Basketcase Gallery, New Balance turned its vintage Gator Run sneaker into a tasty peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

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As its retro disposition might suggest, the Gator Run has been here before. The Gator Run was first released in 1982 as a multi-functional cross-training sneaker, used for sports like lacrosse, softball, and football.

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It's basically the footwear embodiment of "a little bit of this and a little bit of that." 

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Now, after a 44-year hiatus, the Gator Run is back and looking better than ever, thanks to Basketcase Galley's yummy new colorway.

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Jelly-toned suede wraps most of the shoe, save for some baby-blue paneling at the midfoot. The dark brown outsole serves as the crust, while cream-toned linings serve as the bread. Perhaps the yummiest part of this whole sneaker, though, is its braided lace mechanism, which ups the Gator Run's cool factor tenfold.

In addition to the PB&J colorway, this collaboration also includes a lemon-lime-style iteration for those prone to a bit more citrus where their footwear offerings are concerned.

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This release, available on the New Balance website on June 19, is a true basket case in all the best ways.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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