New Balance's Pistachio Dad Shoe Actually Goes Nuts

When it comes to tasty dad shoes, New Balance is known to go nuts. And this is not a job the don dada of fatherly shoes takes lightly.

The NB 992 is a pistachio-flavored manifestation of New Balance’s commitment to yummy sneakers that toe the line between tasty treats and works of art.

A part of New Balance's Made in USA line, this NB 992 is manufactured in the USA and wears "USA" branding at the heel.

The mesh upper is made with different hues of light pistachio green with pale yellow paneling throughout, giving the shoe a banana-matcha vibe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

First released in 2006, the NB 992 sneaker, available on the New Balance website for $200, has spent the better part of its two-decade history climbing the ranks of footwear dominance and is largely responsible for putting dad shoes on the map.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And not just for New Balance, either. Most of the dad shoe game has NB to thank for making chunky shoes cool.

Once stylistically pigeonholed to the wardrobes of jorts-loving dads and algebra professors, dad shoes are now one of the most recognizable sneaker silhouettes out, and a lot of that started with that classic gray NB 992, which ushered in a whole new generation of orthopedically divine sneakers like the GORE-TEX-lined 1906 or the PB&J-flavored 991v2.

Beyond New Balance's own dad shoe multiverse, brands like Nike and Vans have also whipped up some tastefully elderly sneakers as well. And sure, NB didn't invent the dad shoe genre per se, but the influence is undeniable.

The 992 might only be 20 but the fatherly sneaker already has quite a few sons.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.