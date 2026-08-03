adidas’ Butteriest Loafer Calls the Shots

adidas' Handball Spezial Loafer isn't just office-ready. It's calling the shots at the business meetings.

Although adapted from the classic indoor soccer model, the Handball Spezial Loafer is really more loafer than sneaker. It features the Spezial's rubber soles, yes, but the penny loafer upper really steals the show with its formal styling and creamy leather.

It's almost like the Handball was destined to be a loafer. It's so good at it.

Honestly, the Handball is good at a lot of other things, too, like being a boat shoe and a Wallabee-minded sneaker.

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adidas offers its Handball Spezial loafer in classic colorways like "Fox Brown," which is as dapper as it is delicious in chocolate-brown leather. It also comes in all-black and brown-and-white options.

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As we speak, those adidas loafer flavors are now up for grabs on the brand's website for $120.

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