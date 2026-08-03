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adidas’ Butteriest Loafer Calls the Shots

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' Handball Spezial Loafer isn't just office-ready. It's calling the shots at the business meetings.

Although adapted from the classic indoor soccer model, the Handball Spezial Loafer is really more loafer than sneaker. It features the Spezial's rubber soles, yes, but the penny loafer upper really steals the show with its formal styling and creamy leather.

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It's almost like the Handball was destined to be a loafer. It's so good at it.

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Honestly, the Handball is good at a lot of other things, too, like being a boat shoe and a Wallabee-minded sneaker.

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adidas offers its Handball Spezial loafer in classic colorways like "Fox Brown," which is as dapper as it is delicious in chocolate-brown leather. It also comes in all-black and brown-and-white options.

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As we speak, those adidas loafer flavors are now up for grabs on the brand's website for $120.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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