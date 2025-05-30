Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A New Balance Dad Sandal Hybrid That Literally Does It All

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's sneaker-sandals season, and New Balance arrives in perfect timing with a new hybrid shoe called the Kave.

Inspired by cave structures, the New Balance Kave is part classic dad shoe, part dad sandal. It presents a technical and ultra-chunky look designed for casual dressing and outdoor activities, much like most outdoor shoes these days.

The Kave is a little different from its other counterparts, though. I forgot to mention that it's also partially a water shoe, equipped with its own drainage system in the soles for wetter-than-normal conditions.

Elsewhere, the New Balance sneaker-sandal offers other neat features, such as a super-breezy upper made of slick leathery materials and special patterned mesh. In addition to trail-style adjustable laces, the shoe also features a collapsible heel, which unlocks another personality: a mule.

So, let's see. The New Balance Kave can be a sneaker sandal, water shoe, and sneaker mule, depending on the mood.

It's a shame we never got those grill-day-worthy Fresh Foam sandals from New Balance. However, the sneaker label has made up for it with other solid efforts, such as its Mary Jane "dad shoes," a.k.a. the New Balance Breeze, and these cool Kave sneaker-sandals.

As a kickoff to the Kave era, New Balance has prepared the hybrid model in two classic colorways, khaki green and black. As we speak, the Kave is now available on New Balance Korea's website for 149,000 won (approximately $108).

Hopefully, the brand will soon bring its Kave to the world.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
