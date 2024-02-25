Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

New Balance's Dad Sandal Is Ready to Rule BBQ Season

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Fire up those grills and phone a local fatherly figure. Following the debut of a 1906 loafer during fashion week, New Balance introduces the ultimate dad sandal just in time for BBQ season.

New Balance's new sandal — it bears no official name yet — comes to us as a chunky lace-free shoe. Layers of mesh, suede, and fuzzy textures collide on the upper, while a thick two-toned Vibram sole makes up the base.

Again, the New Balance sandal doesn't come with the traditional shoelaces. Instead, the shoes arrive with thick straps to keep your foot secure for the ride. There are also some additional straps on the ankle, which are assumed to bee adjustable for a more snug or looser fit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

New Balance generously lends its logos to a few spots on the shoe, including the strap-in systems. Finally, the pairs get dressed in these nice earthy hues, including olive green, beige, brown, and black.

Right now, there are no other details regarding New Balance's chunky dad sandal. But word on the street is that the pairs will release sometime during Summer 2024.

The above sandals are the only colorway floating around the internet at the moment, but we suspect additional schemes will come to light as we near a release.

Like other brands, New Balance is also navigating the post-sneaker space. In addition to mule-fying the 2002R, the Boston-based brand enlisted Junya Watanabe MAN to debut its 1906 loafer, a hybrid shoe borrowing the features of a New Balance 1906R sneaker and penny loafer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At the time, we assumed Junya Watanabe's New Balance 1906L was just model made just for the team-up. However, after a non-collaborative green colorway surfaced, it seems that New Balance is making general release plans for the 1906L as well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

New Balance's sneakers are great, and its non-sneakers look even better. As New Balance keeps getting adventurous with its new models, it's looking to be a solid journey ahead for the brand's expanding product offering.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XH GTX
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RA
New Balance
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
BB550VGB
New Balance
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • New Balance 1000
    ALD Has Unearthed Another Forgotten New Balance Dad Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • size? x New Balance 860v2.
    New Balance's Techiest Sneaker Looks Pretty In Pink
    • Sneakers
  • new balance 2002R 2024 sneakers
    New Balance's Two-Toned Sneakers Are Too Good
    • Sneakers
  • Auralee & New Balance's 990v4 sneaker collaboration releasing for Fall/Winter 2024
    For FW24, AURALEE Made Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2023-24 Season
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • new balance sandal 2024
    New Balance's Dad Sandal Is Ready to Rule BBQ Season
    • Sneakers
  • Sha'Carri Richardson holding Jacquemus' black leather Nike Swoosh handbag
    Jacquemus' Latest Nike Collab Is Swoosh Genius
    • Style
  • tracee ellis ross asics sneakers
    Tracee Ellis Ross' ASICS Game Is Strong
    • Sneakers
  • avavav fw24
    AVAVAV FW24 Was So Trash
    • Style
  • Tyler the Creator x LV
    Tyler, the Creator For Pharrell's LV Is a Stroke of Brilliance
    • Style
  • new balance 1000 sneaker 2024
    New Balance Is Back With Another Solid Sneaker Revival
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024