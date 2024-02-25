New Balance's Dad Sandal Is Ready to Rule BBQ Season

Fire up those grills and phone a local fatherly figure. Following the debut of a 1906 loafer during fashion week, New Balance introduces the ultimate dad sandal just in time for BBQ season.

New Balance's new sandal — it bears no official name yet — comes to us as a chunky lace-free shoe. Layers of mesh, suede, and fuzzy textures collide on the upper, while a thick two-toned Vibram sole makes up the base.

Again, the New Balance sandal doesn't come with the traditional shoelaces. Instead, the shoes arrive with thick straps to keep your foot secure for the ride. There are also some additional straps on the ankle, which are assumed to bee adjustable for a more snug or looser fit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

New Balance generously lends its logos to a few spots on the shoe, including the strap-in systems. Finally, the pairs get dressed in these nice earthy hues, including olive green, beige, brown, and black.

Right now, there are no other details regarding New Balance's chunky dad sandal. But word on the street is that the pairs will release sometime during Summer 2024.

The above sandals are the only colorway floating around the internet at the moment, but we suspect additional schemes will come to light as we near a release.

Like other brands, New Balance is also navigating the post-sneaker space. In addition to mule-fying the 2002R, the Boston-based brand enlisted Junya Watanabe MAN to debut its 1906 loafer, a hybrid shoe borrowing the features of a New Balance 1906R sneaker and penny loafer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At the time, we assumed Junya Watanabe's New Balance 1906L was just model made just for the team-up. However, after a non-collaborative green colorway surfaced, it seems that New Balance is making general release plans for the 1906L as well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

New Balance's sneakers are great, and its non-sneakers look even better. As New Balance keeps getting adventurous with its new models, it's looking to be a solid journey ahead for the brand's expanding product offering.