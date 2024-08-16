New Balance's Dad Shoes Went Full Sporty Mary Jane

New Balance makes designing techy girlcore shoes look like a breeze — even more so when the brand's latest shoe, Breeze, marries these very elements.

For some seriously devoted New Balance fans, New Balance Breeze may ring bells of the brand's basic Breeze golf shoes. However, if you bring the latest to the green, swing with caution.

The latest New Balance Breeze shoes are part Mary Jane sandal shoe, part performance sneaker, fusing the familiar-looking midfoot strap design with some techy details.

This summer-friendly New Balance sneaker hybrid offers a few textures on the upper, including buttery leather and airy mesh. A couple of more airflow points, like the cutout details on the heel and toe, promise a refreshing breeze to the foot, a nice contrast to the rugged outsole.

Yes, true to the dad shoe tradition, the New Balance shoe features a classic chunky sole. Based on the base's sturdy looks, it's safe to assume it's crafted with some sort of comfy foam.

Mary Jane is easily the most popular girl in the footwear group chat right now, with the classic strap-in style taking the industry by storm, especially sneakers.

The takeover has resulted in releases like Salomon's very French recovery shoe, Marie Jeanne, and Marc Jacobs' Heaven x ASICS GEL-LOKROS Mary Janes. Even Crocs has gotten in on the MJ action as of late with some delightfully delicate clogs.

New Balance's Breeze sneakers advance not only the Mary Jane fever but the brand's hybrid efforts. They join other easy-on New Balance models, like its anticipated sneaker-loafers and those 2002R dad mules, in the pantheon of wild but wonderful NB innovations.

Speaking of, whatever happened to New Balance's thick BBQ super sandals?