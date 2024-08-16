Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's Dad Shoes Went Full Sporty Mary Jane

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance makes designing techy girlcore shoes look like a breeze — even more so when the brand's latest shoe, Breeze, marries these very elements.

For some seriously devoted New Balance fans, New Balance Breeze may ring bells of the brand's basic Breeze golf shoes. However, if you bring the latest to the green, swing with caution.

The latest New Balance Breeze shoes are part Mary Jane sandal shoe, part performance sneaker, fusing the familiar-looking midfoot strap design with some techy details.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This summer-friendly New Balance sneaker hybrid offers a few textures on the upper, including buttery leather and airy mesh. A couple of more airflow points, like the cutout details on the heel and toe, promise a refreshing breeze to the foot, a nice contrast to the rugged outsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Yes, true to the dad shoe tradition, the New Balance shoe features a classic chunky sole. Based on the base's sturdy looks, it's safe to assume it's crafted with some sort of comfy foam.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Mary Jane is easily the most popular girl in the footwear group chat right now, with the classic strap-in style taking the industry by storm, especially sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The takeover has resulted in releases like Salomon's very French recovery shoe, Marie Jeanne, and Marc Jacobs' Heaven x ASICS GEL-LOKROS Mary Janes. Even Crocs has gotten in on the MJ action as of late with some delightfully delicate clogs.

New Balance's Breeze sneakers advance not only the Mary Jane fever but the brand's hybrid efforts. They join other easy-on New Balance models, like its anticipated sneaker-loafers and those 2002R dad mules, in the pantheon of wild but wonderful NB innovations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Speaking of, whatever happened to New Balance's thick BBQ super sandals?

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
Multiple colors
New Balance1906A Silver Metallic
$210.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906N Pale Moss
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002NA Raincloud
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's 990 Dad Shoes Look Delicious (& Familiar) in Tonal Cream
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Freshgoods Took New Balance's Super Chunky Dad Shoes to the Tone Zone
    • Sneakers
  • When Flat Sneakers Thrive, Will Dad Shoes Survive?
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Sleek Gym Shoe Stands on Barefoot Business
    • Sneakers
  • The Normalization of the Wild Sneaker-Loafer
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Jay-Z Is Out Here in Louis Vuitton Timbs? Deadass
    • Style
  • Nike's New Field General-Esque Sneaker Is Stylishly Rugged
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Problem-Solving Skate Shoe Is Out Here Looking Good (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • No One Wears A$AP Rocky's Ferrari-Tier PUMA Clothes Better Than A$AP Rocky
    • Style
  • From the podium to the Pompidou, Nike dominates the Paris Games
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • New Balance's Dad Shoes Went Full Sporty Mary Jane
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now