Teddy Santis' Next New Balance 990v3 is Stray Rats Energy

Brand: New Balance

Model: Made in USA 990v3 "Olive Leaf"

Release Date: September 9 (US)

Price: $200

Buy: Online at New Balance

Editor's Notes: Has Teddy Santis' New Balance Made in USA line-up misfired yet? Well, that's for you to decide, but if you asked me, I'd be inclined to answer no. From the initial release of the line's lookbook to the first sprinkling of releases under the 99x banner, it's been difficult to keep your hand out of your pocket and your mind off your long card number.

While initial sneaker colorways that fell from the Santis tree were instant sell-outs, it seems that New Balance quickly upped the quantities available across all new colorways, as many are still sitting in near full-size runs online. Whether or not that's a good thing is for you to decide, but in my experience, I haven't caught countless pairs on the street, so you're sweet.

As we tie up the end of summer, orange and red tones have come and gone, with deeper hues taking their place ahead of fall's arrival.

The latest addition to the line-up arrives courtesy of a 990v3 (once again), which sees Santis dip into Stray Rats' bag with a colorway that emulates the Miami-turned-New-York brand's version of the silhouette – at least, to an extent.

If the Joker and The Hulk taught us anything, chaos aside, it's that purple and green pair effortlessly. For the "Olive Leaf" 990v3, a military green hue wraps itself around the shoe's suede portions, while black mesh sits beneath, contrasted by touches of purple across the branding and lining.

With fall only a couple of weeks away, this is the kind of pair you want to throw into rotation as soon as possible. Eyes up.

