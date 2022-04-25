Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Teddy Santis' New (Balance) Era is Finally Upon Us

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
new balance
1 / 3

Mark your calendars – the time has finally come for the launch of Teddy Santis' debut New Balance Made In USA collection.

It's been close to a year since Aime Leon Dore's Teddy Santis stepped up to the plate to take the reigns as New Balance's Creative Director. In that time, the legendary Boston-based sneaker brand has risen the ranks in a big way, arguably snatching the crown that once belonged to Nike and Nike only.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now standing as a top contender going toe-to-toe with some of the more desirable styles the market has to offer, Teddy Santis' first full sneaker and apparel collection from NB is mere days away.

Keen eyes will remember Santis recently teased a crazy amount of upcoming colorways for the 990v1, v2, and v3 on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. Now, the first colorway for each of the three silhouettes has been showcased in full.

Kickstarting a new era for the brand, the Made In USA line-up comes rendered in palettes that are unmistakably of the ALD family tree. The first trio of sneakers to come under Santis' direction keep a keen focus on fabrication and color, pairing hairy suede and vintage mesh with vintage-like detailing in greys, tan, and creamy yellow.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The announcement of the collection's release came alongside a reveal of a full lookbook, including clean apparel lines like tracksuits, sweatshirts, tees, and shorts that have a real vintage Americana vibe. A glance downwards will alert you to a series of upcoming colorways from the Made In USA footwear collection, including some beautiful red, blue, orange, and green tones.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If past releases are anything to go by, the first round (and subsequent releases) of Teddy Santis' New Balance 990 Made In USA collection won't be an easy cop – so mark your calendars for the online drop on April 28.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Memory Of Black/Footwear White/Black
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceUXC72EC Black
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Joe Freshgoods Made a New Balance That Massages Your Foot
  • New Balance Made Its Own "Miu Miu" Shoe
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
  • Kith Made New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe a Gorgeous Elderly Icon
  • Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now