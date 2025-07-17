This New Balance “Dunk” Skate Shoe Has Gone Varsity-Core
New Balance’s skate program is serving up a slice of vintage hardwood nostalgia with the New Balance 480 shoe in a crisp navy and cream colorway.
Originally a basketball staple, the 480 sneakers has been retooled by New Balance Numeric into one of the best skate-ready sneakers in the industry, all thanks to reinforced suede overlays, extra durable stitching, and a fit that can take a beating at the skatepark while still looking clean.
The NB 480 is a sneaker that bridges basketball sneaker DNA with skatewear sensibility in one effortlessly cool silhouette, but the colour palette in this one is what makes it shine. The upper’s deep collegiate-leaning navy panels contrast perfectly with off-white leather and that creamy aged midsole, giving the low-cut shoe ‘80s retro vibes.
Compared to slimmer silhouettes like the Numeric 272 or vulcanised models such as the Numeric 417 the 480 provides a more supportive fit underfoot, making it ideal for skaters who want impact protection for stair sets or ledge-heavy sessions.
Available now for $90 at New Balance’s website, this is one of those sneakers that instantly look better beat up.
With a basketball varsity freshness and tried and tested all-day skate comfort, the Numeric 480 might just be the best and most consistent sneaker to provide both, while also being a blank canvas for great collaborations, such as with NYC skatewear brands and Andrew Reynolds aka "The Boss" himself.
