Stone Island Shreds a Techy New Balance Skate Shoe

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Stone Island’s latest collaboration with New Balance doesn’t follow the same pattern as its previous dad shoe-centric releases. This time around, the duo is moving into skateboarding. 

New Balance Numeric, a skateboarding line created by the American sportswear label in 2013, is at the center of NB’s newest Stone Island release. 

Rumors of this collaboration have been swirling for some time. Images of a white and grey New Balance skate shoe began circulating online in April, produced from a mix of hairy suede and rugged canvas. 

The leaked shoe is stamped with blue Stone Island Marina branding on the back, suggesting that it’s a collaboration with the Italian techwear giant's nautical-inspired diffusion line. And this is backed up by images posted by Stone Island on June 3.

Stone Island confirmed its collaboration with New Balance Numeric on its website. There, the brand offered a sign-up link to stay posted with the latest information and shared an image of a skater in a Stone Island Marina cap.

So, the evidence points towards a Stone Island Marina x New Balance Numeric drop. Hard-wearing sailing-inspired equipment meets equally hard-wearing skate shoes

At the time of writing, New Balance and Stone Island haven’t confirmed a release date for this collaboration. 

There is some precedent for New Balance and Stoney to create high-performance sportswear. Its previous collaborations have included running shoes as well as football boots and a full football kit. Now, the two have moved onto a new sport.

