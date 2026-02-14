These Deep, Dark New Balance Skate Shoes Are the "Dunks" of the Halfpipe

New Balance does many things well, but really, most of it is rooted in running. Even the brand’s silhouettes that are now reserved for the lifestyle arena were once held as the cutting edge of running gear. But while the brand continues to push the envelope with pairs like the New Balance 1080v15, there’s a side to the collection which is quietly moving up the ranks: New Balance skating.

With names like Andrew Reynolds on board already, the signs suggest that New Balance skate shoes are on an upwards trajectory. Another case-in-point? The Black/Nightwatch Green redo of Jamie Foy's Numeric 306.

Debuting in July 2019, the New Balance Numeric Jamie Foy 306 has been a central player in New Balance’s skate collection for several years now.

It’s long enough for a shoe to really take hold, and the new colorways prove this. Landing in two new palettes, the 306 has never looked so good before.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Incense/Black pair presents a lighter option, but we’re taken by the Black/Nightwatch Green version. Both pairs feature the same black and green heel tones, but the black pair looks to a full black palette to the forefoot which feels more natural.

Beyond the colorway, the new 306 lands with the same fan-favorite construction: heel wedge to soften impact, Ndurance rubber outsole for durability, and great board feel through the forefoot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

So don’t just let the name convince you. The actual shoes at stake simply shred, on skaters and otherwise.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.