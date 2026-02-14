New Balance's Curiously Cool Basketball Shoes Evoke the Sport's Golden Days

A quick scroll through the best basketball shoes in 2026 will tell you all you need to know about the state of the category. It’s modern. Very modern.

We’re talking cutting-edge cushioning, lightweight uppers, and ergonomic designs ostensibly made exclusively in labs. That’s perhaps what makes the New Balance P350 Inkwell such a standout drop.

The New Balance P350 follows the drop of the New Balance P400 and, in similar style, takes its aesthetic cues from the golden era of basketball shoes. Think AI—the real AI.

But while the P400 features a high-top construction, the new P350 lands with a low-top profile, aligning it ever so slightly more with the modern era.

New Balance’s reputation has been growing exponentially within the basketball space, with names like Kawhi Leonard leading the charge, and younger stars like Cooper Flagg also on the roster.

It bodes well for New Balance’s future. Young stars combined with an aesthetic that goes against many of the ultra-modern designs offered by competition seems to be a recipe for success.

Especially with colorways like the New Balance P350 Inkwell at play, which offers understated retro visuals: never too much, but classically sporty nonetheless.

