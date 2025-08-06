Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Techy New Balance Skate Shoe That's Part Drum Machine

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 4

The New Balance Numeric Tiago Lemos 808 Lite skates to the beat of its own drum. No, like, for real: This hi-tech skate shoe has a mini drum machine trinket hanging from it.  

After premiering last summer, New Balance is bringing back its Roland collaboration to create the new Tiago Lemos 808 Lite. Building on the foundation set by its predecessor, this latest model quite literally amps up the volume. 

Shop NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 808 Lite
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In celebration of the 45th birthday of equipment maker Roland's famed TR-808 drum machine, New Balance has added some special tweaks to its Tiago Lemos sneaker.

Though originally created for the namesake Brazilian pro skateboarder, the Tiago Lemos 808 takes on a far more literal shape, with a miniature drum machine panel charm dangling off its side.  

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The shoe’s base is black mesh, nubuck, and leather with a milky translucent sole and contrasting  gradient yellows and oranges throughout, mirroring the colors of the famous drum machine.

New Balance
1 / 6

Both Roland's and New Balance's logos are prominently featured on the techy skate model’s tongues and sides, respectively. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Fittingly, the NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 808 Lite will launch on August 8 (the annual Roland 808 day), retailing for  $114.99. Expertly cushioned with its grippy, patented shock-absorption, these kicks'll withstand the gnarliest of beats and hardest of shreds just the same. 

SHOP NEW BALANCE

MORE
New Balance1906L
$150.00
Available in:
39.540
New BalanceABZORB 2000
$220.00
Available in:
Several sizes
New Balance2010
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This New Balance “Dunk” Skate Shoe Has Gone Varsity-Core
  • This Gorgeously Retro New Balance “Dunk” Comes From a Pre-Internet Skate Era
  • This Isn't a Grey New Balance Dad Shoe! It's a Highly Engineered Skate Shoe
  • This Beautiful New Balance Skate Shoe Is Built to Take a (Psychic) Beating
  • New Balance's Techy Dad Shoe Gets a Tastefully Hairy Transformation
What To Read Next
  • The Watch World’s Most Ironic Collab
  • Nike Made Wavy Waterproof Crocs With Grip
  • TBH, Nike's Cutie-Patootie Sock Shoe Actually Goes Hard
  • Nike Turned a Sporty Classic Into Premium Leather Throwback
  • Vans' Skate Slip-on Looks Darn Tootin' Good as a Cowboy Boot
  • A Techy New Balance Skate Shoe That's Part Drum Machine
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now