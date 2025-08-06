A Techy New Balance Skate Shoe That's Part Drum Machine

The New Balance Numeric Tiago Lemos 808 Lite skates to the beat of its own drum. No, like, for real: This hi-tech skate shoe has a mini drum machine trinket hanging from it.

After premiering last summer, New Balance is bringing back its Roland collaboration to create the new Tiago Lemos 808 Lite. Building on the foundation set by its predecessor, this latest model quite literally amps up the volume.

In celebration of the 45th birthday of equipment maker Roland's famed TR-808 drum machine, New Balance has added some special tweaks to its Tiago Lemos sneaker.

Though originally created for the namesake Brazilian pro skateboarder, the Tiago Lemos 808 takes on a far more literal shape, with a miniature drum machine panel charm dangling off its side.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The shoe’s base is black mesh, nubuck, and leather with a milky translucent sole and contrasting gradient yellows and oranges throughout, mirroring the colors of the famous drum machine.

New Balance 1 / 6

Both Roland's and New Balance's logos are prominently featured on the techy skate model’s tongues and sides, respectively.

Fittingly, the NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 808 Lite will launch on August 8 (the annual Roland 808 day), retailing for $114.99. Expertly cushioned with its grippy, patented shock-absorption, these kicks'll withstand the gnarliest of beats and hardest of shreds just the same.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.