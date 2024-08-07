Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance’s Techy Sneaker Skates to the Beat of 808 Drums

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The New Balance Tiago Lemos NM808 doesn’t quite keep to the same formula as the rest of New Balance’s excellent Numeric skateboarding line. 

While most of the New Balance Numeric sneakers look like old-school basketball footwear, leading to some models being compared to Nike’s Dunk sneaker, the NM808 takes those classic looks and remixes them with technical, sporty sensibilities. And now it's been remixed further, at the hands of Roland 808. 

The legendary drum machine maker, responsible for the TR-808, a piece of equipment that revolutionized music and became central to hip-hop production, has collaborated on Tiago Lemos’ second signature New Balance model (a shoe which, by coincidence, it also shares part of its name). 

Celebrating the intersection of hip-hop music and skateboarding, the New Balance Numeric x Roland Tiago Lemos 808 has a black colorway with yellow and orange detailing, mirroring the colors found on the Roland TR-808.

And if you’re unsure what a TR-808 looks like, the sneaker comes with a cute little charm hanging from it that shows you. 

Naturally, the sneaker arrives on August 8 (otherwise known as 808 day) on the New Balance website and at select skate stores, retailing for $119.99.

Shop New Balance Numeric x Roland Tiago Lemos 808

One of New Balance Numeric’s Pro models, complete with nifty features like a REVlite midsole for lightweight cushioning and lace ghillies to help prevent torn laces, it comes with a matching capsule collection featuring hoodies, T-shirts, and hats available exclusively on the Roland Lifestyle website.

With every great release from New Balance Numeric, the brand continues to establish itself as a leading skate footwear brand. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
