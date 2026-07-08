adidas’ Samba Mary Jane Gets a Decadent Dark Chocolate Makeover

adidas has spent decades perfecting the Samba, but its latest iteration proves the icon still has plenty of room to evolve.

Enter the Samba Jane in a fresh new shade “Aurora Coffee”

Taking inspiration from the legendary Samba silhouette, this Mary Jane-inspired iteration swaps traditional laces for the usual playful strap construction, transforming the terrace classic into something entirely unexpected.

The result? The slip-on design that we’ve all come to love, that feels nostalgic yet completely fresh, brings a new kind of ease to one of adidas’ most recognizable sneakers.

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The Samba Jane keeps the DNA that made the original a classic, but adds a little more personality along the way. It’s familiar without feeling predictable, proving even adidas’ most recognisable silhouettes can still surprise, especially with half missing, that is.

The Samba Jane doesn’t try to replace the original, it simply offers another way to wear it. Dressed in this latest moody brown colorway, the silhouette feels even more summer style savvy.

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This might just be the Samba Jane at it most alive (or awake).

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