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adidas’ Samba Mary Jane Gets a Decadent Dark Chocolate Makeover

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

adidas has spent decades perfecting the Samba, but its latest iteration proves the icon still has plenty of room to evolve. 

Enter the Samba Jane in a fresh new shade “Aurora Coffee”

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Taking inspiration from the legendary Samba silhouette, this Mary Jane-inspired iteration swaps traditional laces for the usual playful strap construction, transforming the terrace classic into something entirely unexpected. 

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The result? The slip-on design that we’ve all come to love, that feels nostalgic yet completely fresh, brings a new kind of ease to one of adidas’ most recognizable sneakers.

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The Samba Jane keeps the DNA that made the original a classic, but adds a little more personality along the way. It’s familiar without feeling predictable, proving even adidas’ most recognisable silhouettes can still surprise, especially with half missing, that is.

The Samba Jane doesn’t try to replace the original,  it simply offers another way to wear it. Dressed in this latest moody brown colorway, the silhouette feels even more summer style savvy.

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This might just be the Samba Jane at it most alive (or awake).

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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